For the third consecutive year, Seufert Construction has been recognized as one of the top performers by Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), a distinction awarded to contractors demonstrating excellence in health and safety, quality, diversity, and project performance.

ABC’s Top Performers list highlights companies that not only excel in their field but also sustain and grow their businesses while maintaining a strong commitment to workforce development, employee well-being, and leadership. Recognized firms are known for offering competitive compensation and benefits, fostering diverse and inclusive workplaces, and creating career advancement opportunities for employees.

Kyle Chase, President of Seufert Construction, emphasized the hard work and dedication of the company’s team, stating that being recognized affirms their commitment to customers, employees, and the communities they serve.

To earn a spot on ABC’s Top Performers list, companies must meet high industry standards, including achieving Gold status or higher in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System. According to ABC’s Safety Performance Report, top-performing contractors with this designation are nearly seven times safer than the industry average, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The ranking is based on company size and the number of hours worked in 2023, as reported in ABC’s 2024 self-assessments. Seufert Construction’s continued presence on the prestigious list underscores its ongoing commitment to excellence and safety in the construction industry.

Seufert Construction remains dedicated to building success for its customers, employees, and the communities it serves.

Associated Builders and Contractors, which was founded in 1950, is a national trade association representing over 23,000 members in the construction industry. Rooted in the merit shop philosophy, ABC supports its members by providing workforce development, industry advocacy, and safety training, helping them deliver projects efficiently and ethically. More information can be found at abc.org.