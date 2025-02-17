The yearly Rabbit and Squirrel Fry at Eckerty Lodge #719 has been announced for Saturday, March 8, 2025. This is one of the biggest events of the calendar year for the Masonic Lodge located in rural Crawford County.

The event will run from 2:00 until 6:00 or whenever supplies run out.

Everyone is welcome to join, and you do not need to be a Freemason or come from a family of Masons to participate.

The menu includes: Fried rabbit/squirrel with mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, biscuits, and desserts.

While there is no cost to attend this event or for the meal, free-will donations are gladly accepted.

These donations help the Lodge support their yearly plans and maintenance of their building.

Eckerty Lodge #719 is located at 1082 Bradford Street in Eckerty, Indiana.