The Jasper Band Parent Organization is excited to share details of their biggest annual fundraising event, the Notable Event Auction & Dinner. The public is invited to this fundraiser on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in Jasper, IN.

The evening includes dinner, silent and live auctions, and games of chance. The event, for those aged 21 and above, promises an extraordinary night of friendship, food, and philanthropy in support of our local students and Jasper Band programs. The goal of the fundraiser is to be able to provide new uniforms, props, transportation, scholarships, and instruments. A portion of the funds is also targeted to contribute to the Jasper Bands’ Dubois County Community Foundation endowment, ensuring that local music education programs continue to thrive in the future.

The Notable Event auctions boast a diverse array of items suitable for all budgets, including sporting event tickets, themed baskets, local merchandise and gift certificates, and unique experiences like wine tastings, meal deliveries, scavenger hunts, golf rounds, spa parties, and more. Attendees can take pride in knowing their contributions, big or small, will directly impact the musical education of local students.

Join them when the doors open at 5:00 pm with a lively cocktail hour, featuring a cash bar and grazing table. Attendees will have the opportunity to start bidding on silent auction items while mingling with friends and supporters. At 6:30 pm, guests will be treated to dinner followed by a dessert auction, which has become a sweet highlight of the night. The excitement continues with a silent auction concluding at 7:30 pm, followed by the live auction. Games of chance will be played throughout the evening.

Ticket prices for this unforgettable evening are $50 per person, with a business casual dress code recommended. Attendees are encouraged to also participate in the games of chance, which can be purchased upon entry. To guarantee reservations, RSVP by February 17. Tickets may be available at $55 per person after this date.

For those unable to attend in person, donations are gladly accepted. Checks can be mailed to ‘A Notable Event’, P.O. Box 948, Jasper, IN 47547, made out to the Jasper Band Parent Organization.

Click here to purchase tickets