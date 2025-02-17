Latest News

Dubois County’s non-profit community theatre group, Actor’s Community Theatre (ACT), will present Neil Simon’s “Rumors” at the Jasper Arts Center from April 3rd to 5th, 2025. This beloved dinner theatre experience features a talented local cast selected through auditions held in late January.

Cast:

  • Angie Schitter
  • Steven Dunn
  • Shelby Gidley
  • Ty Hunter
  • Brian Schwenk
  • Kirsten Neukam
  • Ethan Fritch
  • Ashley Whitsitt
  • Seth Neukam
  • Hayley Hunter (Making her debut)

Director: Bryce Conway, a devoted Neil Simon enthusiast

Event Details:

  • Location: Jasper Arts Center (Enter through stage door)
  • Dates: April 3rd-5th, 2025
  • Time:
    • Doors open: 6:00 PM EST
    • Dinner served: 6:30 PM EST
    • Performance: 7:30 PM EST
  • Age restriction: 18 and above only

Dining Experience:

  • Full catered meal by Schnitzelbank Catering
  • Light refreshments and desserts available
  • Alcoholic beverages served
  • Unique on-stage seating arrangement with performers

Tickets:

For additional information, visit: www.actorscommunitytheatre.com

