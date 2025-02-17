Dubois County’s non-profit community theatre group, Actor’s Community Theatre (ACT), will present Neil Simon’s “Rumors” at the Jasper Arts Center from April 3rd to 5th, 2025. This beloved dinner theatre experience features a talented local cast selected through auditions held in late January.
Cast:
- Angie Schitter
- Steven Dunn
- Shelby Gidley
- Ty Hunter
- Brian Schwenk
- Kirsten Neukam
- Ethan Fritch
- Ashley Whitsitt
- Seth Neukam
- Hayley Hunter (Making her debut)
Director: Bryce Conway, a devoted Neil Simon enthusiast
Event Details:
- Location: Jasper Arts Center (Enter through stage door)
- Dates: April 3rd-5th, 2025
- Time:
- Doors open: 6:00 PM EST
- Dinner served: 6:30 PM EST
- Performance: 7:30 PM EST
- Age restriction: 18 and above only
Dining Experience:
- Full catered meal by Schnitzelbank Catering
- Light refreshments and desserts available
- Alcoholic beverages served
- Unique on-stage seating arrangement with performers
Tickets:
- Limited availability (300 seats total)
- Purchase online: www.actorscommunitytheatre.com/tickets
- Sales close: Tuesday, March 25th at midnight
- Ticket includes full dinner service
For additional information, visit: www.actorscommunitytheatre.com
