Dubois County’s non-profit community theatre group, Actor’s Community Theatre (ACT), will present Neil Simon’s “Rumors” at the Jasper Arts Center from April 3rd to 5th, 2025. This beloved dinner theatre experience features a talented local cast selected through auditions held in late January.

Cast:

Angie Schitter

Steven Dunn

Shelby Gidley

Ty Hunter

Brian Schwenk

Kirsten Neukam

Ethan Fritch

Ashley Whitsitt

Seth Neukam

Hayley Hunter (Making her debut)

Director: Bryce Conway, a devoted Neil Simon enthusiast

Event Details:

Location: Jasper Arts Center (Enter through stage door)

Dates: April 3rd-5th, 2025

Time: Doors open: 6:00 PM EST Dinner served: 6:30 PM EST Performance: 7:30 PM EST

Age restriction: 18 and above only

Dining Experience:

Full catered meal by Schnitzelbank Catering

Light refreshments and desserts available

Alcoholic beverages served

Unique on-stage seating arrangement with performers

Tickets:

Limited availability (300 seats total)

Purchase online: www.actorscommunitytheatre.com/tickets

Sales close: Tuesday, March 25th at midnight

Ticket includes full dinner service

For additional information, visit: www.actorscommunitytheatre.com