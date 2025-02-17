Alice Jane Kluesner, age 82 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2025, in Jasper.

She was born in Jasper, Indiana on June 16, 1942, to Albert and Anna (Lechner) Hopf. She married Arnold B. Kluesner, her husband of 58 years, on October 26, 1966, in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Alice graduated from Jasper High School in 1960, then graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Evansville in 1963 as a Registered Nurse.

After graduation she started a 45-year career with Memorial Hospital in Jasper, working as a Staff Nurse, House Nursing Supervisor, and Director of Nursing Supervision. In 1986 she became a Certified Oncology Nurse and was an instrumental member of the start of the Oncology Department. She also served as a Hospice Nurse for the Original Dubois County Hospice Program. Her and her husband Arnie continued to serve as Associates of the Little Company of Mary after her retirement in 2008.

Alice was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper and their St. Anne’s Sodality and the Jasper Circle of the Daughters of Isabella. She served as a Eucharistic Minister at church and Brookside Nursing Home, and volunteered for the bereavement lunch committee and other church activities.

She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi and Gamma Kappa Sororities, the Oncology Nursing Society, and the Registered Nurse Association. She was a member of the marketing committee of the Dubois County Museum, was a 4-H leader in the 1960’s and 70’s, and volunteered at Jasper Grade School and High School while her boys were in school

She enjoyed camping with family and friends, spending time at Beaver Lake, playing tennis, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and their sporting events.

Surviving is her husband, Arnold Kluesner of Jasper, two sons: Joseph Kluesner (Paula), St. Anthony, and Timothy Kluesner, Jasper, two grandchildren: Benjamin and Samuel Kluesner, one brother, Thomas A. Hopf of Jasper, one sister, Doris Kidwell, Asheboro, NC, and one sister-in-law Dolores Hopf, Jasper.

Preceding her in death was one brother, James L. Hopf, and one sister Rosemary “Rosie” Burger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2025 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the Noon Mass time at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday. The Memorial Hospital Nursing Honor Guard will conduct a memorial service at 8:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church, or the Memorial Hospital Foundation.

