Lucinda Jo “Lucy” Grimes, age 52, of Loogootee, Indiana, passed away at 10:18 a.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at home.

Lucy was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 15, 1972, to Kenneth and Donna (Harder) Braun. She married Brandon Grimes on March 30, 2002, in Christ Lutheran Church.

She was a 1991 graduate of Loogootee High School. She received her associates degree from Vincennes University.

She worked as a supervisor for Masterbrand Cabinets for several years. She then owned and operated alongside her husband, Woopenheimer’s Restaurant until retirement.

Lucy enjoyed gardening, crafts, cooking, slot machines, and spending time with friends and family.

She collected garden gnomes and nutcrackers. She was a selfless person and was always giving.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Brandon Grimes, Loogootee; one son, Rodney Grimes, Loogootee; two sisters: Corinna (Michael) Cox, Loogootee; and Cassy (Cody) Foster, Holland; three brothers: Norman (Amy) Braun, Petersburg; Kenny (Lacey) Braun, Loogootee; and Jeremy (Crystal) Braun, Loogootee, nieces, nephews, and her beloved fur babies.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Rodney Braun.

A funeral service for Lucinda Jo “Lucy” Grimes will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the Becher Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Community Cemetery in Haysville, Indiana.

A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. service time on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society.

