In this episode, Bill Potter is joined by Dave Ring and Marisa Durcholz, Members of the Property Rights Alliance, to discuss what the Property Rights Alliance is, why they oppose the Mid-States Corridor project, and to share their knowledge and various aspects of their activism with the community.

Learn more about the Property Rights Alliance by visiting their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068231971578

https://youtu.be/vrYY6JMShZA

This was a paid advertisement, sponsored by the Property Rights Alliance.