On February 18, 2025, a Narcotics investigation conducted by Officers/Detectives with the Washington Police Department, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA Task Force resulted in the arrests of 6 individuals on various drug charges, the seizure of approximately one-half pound of Methamphetamine, additional Narcotics, and items related to Narcotics use and/or distribution. This investigation included multiple traffic stops and searches of residences in Washington and Odon. Throughout this time, WPD K9 Fen, DCSO SRU, and the Indiana State Police were assisting. The following individuals were arrested:

41-year-old Nathan Harmon of Loogootee on a Warrant for Dealing in Methamphetamine as a result of an investigation by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, additional new charges of Dealing in Methamphetamine, and various other Narcotics-related charges.

34-year-old Cody Brooks of Washington on charges of Dealing in Methamphetamine.

41-year-old Pamela Barnes of Washington on charges of Dealing in Methamphetamine and various other Narcotics-related charges.

52-year-old Archie Walls of Princeton on charges of Dealing in Methamphetamine.

40-year-old Jennifer Sharp of Princeton on charges of Dealing in Methamphetamine.

38-year-old Brittany Mervyn of Odon on charges of Maintaining a Common Nuisance and various other Narcotics-related charges.