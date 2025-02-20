Sharon Kay Boehm, age 75, of Munfordville, Kentucky, passed away at 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at Signature Health Care of Hart County.

Sharon was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on February 19, 1949, to Cletus and Alberta (Strobel) Boehm.

She was a graduate of St Rita’s School for the Deaf in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She worked as a clerk for Fort Campbell Kentucky, the Navel Weapon Center in Crane, and retired from Fort Benjamin Harrison.

She is survived by two sisters: Phyllis (Thomas) Reckelhoff, Jasper, Indiana; Bonnie (Dan) Begle, Mooresville, North Carolina; and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A private interment for Sharon Kay Boehm will be held at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com