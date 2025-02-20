Latest News

German American Banked Ranked #2 in Nation by Forbes Six Jailed in Daviess County on Drug Related Charges Indiana Leaders Advance Controversial Bill to Voting Stage Town of Paoli to Transform Vacant Lot with IU Placemaking Grant Mitchell Opera House Warns of Scam Ticket Sales

Sharon Kay Boehm, age 75, of Munfordville, Kentucky, passed away at 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at Signature Health Care of Hart County.

Sharon was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on February 19, 1949, to Cletus and Alberta (Strobel) Boehm. 

She was a graduate of St Rita’s School for the Deaf in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She worked as a clerk for Fort Campbell Kentucky, the Navel Weapon Center in Crane, and retired from Fort Benjamin Harrison. 

She is survived by two sisters: Phyllis (Thomas) Reckelhoff, Jasper, Indiana; Bonnie (Dan) Begle, Mooresville, North Carolina; and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A private interment for Sharon Kay Boehm will be held at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. 

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com

On By Jared Atkins

Related Post