German American Bank has secured the second position nationally on the Forbes 2025 America’s Best Banks list, establishing itself as the highest-ranked financial institution serving the tri-state area of Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

Despite ranking 142nd in asset size among the 200 largest publicly traded banks and thrifts evaluated by Forbes, German American Bank’s outstanding financial performance propelled it near the top of the prestigious list.

Chairman and CEO Neil Dauby expressed that this recognition demonstrates the company’s financial focus, strength, and stability, crediting the achievement to the bank’s dedicated team of professionals.

Forbes’ ranking methodology examined ten equally weighted metrics measuring growth, credit quality, and profitability for the 12 months ending September 30, 2024, along with stock performance through January 10, 2025. The data for the rankings was provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

German American Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: GABC), headquartered in Jasper, Indiana, operates 94 banking offices throughout Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. In Columbus and Greater Cincinnati, the company operates under the Heartland Bank brand. The financial holding company also owns German American Investment Services, Inc., its investment brokerage subsidiary.