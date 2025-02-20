Beau Troesch will be the featured artist for the “Halfway to the Folk Fest” fundraiser on Friday, April 4, 2025. Local singer-songwriter Mady Neukam will perform an opening set. This will be the first fundraising event for the Ferdinand Folk Festival since 2019.

The show will take place at The Gaslight Pizza and Grill on 4th Street in Huntingburg, IN. Doors open at 7 p.m., with Neukam performing at 7:30 p.m., followed by Troesch at approximately 8:15 p.m. All times are Eastern. The Gaslight’s full food and beverage menu will be available throughout the evening.

Tickets are priced at $15 per adult and $5 for ages 18 and under. They can be purchased at the door or in advance via Venmo @FerdinandFolkFest. When purchasing online, be sure to mark your payment as “Halfway to the Folk Fest Tix.” With limited capacity, early ticket purchases are encouraged.

A longtime friend of the Ferdinand Folk Festival, Troesch has performed at the event three times, including the inaugural 2010 festival and most recently in 2019. Originally from Ferdinand and now residing in Minneapolis, MN, he returns to support his hometown festival with original music featuring family heirloom harmonicas and storytelling lyrics about adventure, hometowns, and the people who shape them. His music reflects influences from legends like Neil Young and Bob Dylan, but his deepest inspirations come from his harmonica-playing grandmother, guitar-playing uncle, and a father who filled the garage with the sounds of Tom Petty.

For more information about the Ferdinand Folk Festival, visit ferdinandfolkfestival.com and follow the festival on Facebook and Instagram.