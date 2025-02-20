Timothy Lampert has announced his intent to run for Dubois County Sheriff in the 2026 election as a Republican candidate. With 34 years of experience in the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Lampert believes his skills, expertise, and integrity make him a strong candidate for the position.

Lampert has served in various roles throughout his career, including Chief Deputy and his current position as a School Resource Officer. He says this experience has broadened his understanding of the community’s needs and reinforced his commitment to public safety.

His campaign will focus on community safety, law enforcement support, mental health and treatment programs, and initiatives for youth and families. Lampert emphasizes the importance of addressing issues early to prevent crime and support the next generation.

As he moves forward with his campaign, Lampert encourages residents to share concerns and priorities with him. He can be reached at 812-639-9094 or via email at tdlampert@yahoo.com. The Republican primary election is set for May 5, 2026, with early voting beginning on April 7, 2026.