Morton Solar and Sandy’s Pizza are hosting a free ‘Solar is for Everyone’ seminar on solar energy. The Event will be held at Sandy’s Pizza in Fort Branch, Indiana at 11 am on Saturday, March 1st.

The public is invited to this free event that will provide free pizza and information on how solar energy can work for you, and its integration with battery storage as a home backup power source. There will also be information about how this technology helps lower electric bills. Through Morton Solar’s partner, Amicus Solar Cooperative, they will offer discounts on Solar for qualified participants.

If you would like further information, call Morton Solar (812) 402-0900 or go to Mortonsolar.com