The Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) has distributed over $1.3 million in Clean Water Indiana competitive grants to support water quality initiatives across 16 soil and water conservation districts and one organization.

The funding, administered by the Indiana State Soil Conservation Board, aims to reduce non-point source water pollution through various conservation efforts. The program prioritizes agricultural land, urban areas, and eroding streambanks.

Multiple southern Indiana counties received significant funding for regional collaboration projects. Washington County SWCD secured the largest grant at $224,200, establishing a partnership with Crawford, Harrison, and Jackson counties to implement livestock, crop, and wildlife best management practices that reduce sediment, nutrient, and pathogen runoff.

In southwestern Indiana, Posey County SWCD received $84,000 for a collaborative effort with Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Gibson counties. The multi-county initiative will add 4,000 acres of cover crops to improve soil health and water quality, with special incentives for farmers implementing diversified seed mixes and sustainable planting practices.

Jefferson County SWCD secured two grants totaling $160,650 to promote soil health on pasture and hay land while purchasing a no-till drill to assist local landowners with resource improvement.

Greene County SWCD was awarded $15,500 to purchase a no-till drill that will help landowners implement better soil health practices, improve water quality, and establish native grass and pollinator habitats.

Spencer County SWCD received $20,000 to reduce sediment and nutrient runoff in local pastures through exclusionary livestock fencing and prescribed grazing techniques.

Orange County SWCD was granted $125,000 for its “Cultivating Clean Water, One Practice at a Time” program, which encourages local producers to improve soil health and decrease waterway pollutants by addressing livestock run-off issues.

The Clean Water Indiana program, funded by a portion of the state’s cigarette tax, requires each grantee to provide matching funds for their projects. The awarded projects, which can span up to three years, particularly target producers not currently served by other conservation programs.