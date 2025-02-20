Theresia Ann Ramsperger, age 90 of Jasper, Indiana, left for her eternal home at 7:30 p.m. on February 19, 2025 at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

She was born in Mt. Vernon, Indiana on May 10, 1934 to Amand and Henrietta (Denning) Gempler. She married Larry Ramsperger on August 13, 1955 in St. Matthews Catholic Church in Mt. Vernon Indiana. He preceded her in death on July 4, 1998.

Theresia graduated from Marion Heights Academy at the Monastery of Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand.

She was a self-employed seamstress who was sought out by people in the area because of her attention to detail. She also did alterations for the Looking Glass and Sieberts, and worked at Ben Franklin on the square in Jasper before retirement.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, and their St. Anne’s Sodality, and a member of the Jasper Circle of the Daughters of Isabella. She was devoted to the Virgin Mary and prayed countless Hail Mary’s for everyone in her life and for our country.

Theresia was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Women of the Moose Chapter 955.

She enjoyed traveling and was able to travel the world in retirement, visiting Australia, New Zealand, various countries in Europe, Canada, and most states in the U.S. including Alaska. She also enjoyed spending time at the family cabin on Beaver Lake, Nascar, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children: Lisa (Ramsperger Targgart) Gwaltney (Roy David) of Evansville, Cynthia Padgett (Charles “Chuck”), Brian Ramsperger, and Brad Ramsperger, all of Jasper, three grandchildren: Amanda Neeley (Nolan), Eric Padgett (Denicia), and Greg Padgett, step-grandson, Neil Gwaltney (Ashley), ten great grandchildren: Chasadie, Madison, and Landon Padgett; Adalynn, Greyson, Logan and Katelyn Padgett, with one great-grandson expected in July, and Grant, Blake, and Harper Neeley, and one step-great granddaughter, Lola Gwaltney. She is also survived by two sisters: Priscilla Kelley Noon, Mt. Vernon, and Jane Bassi, Overland Park, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son-in-law, Randall Targgart.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Theresia Ann Ramsperger will be held at 11:00 a.m. (EST) on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. (EST) Mass time on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to Heart to Heart Hospice and the staff at St. Charles Health Campus for the exceptional care of their mother.

