The Friends of Lincoln State Park and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will co-host the 15th Mr. Lincoln’s Neighborhood 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 9 AM CDT at Lincoln State Park.

The 5K will follow the same route as previous events, consisting mostly of paved park roadways and some hiking trails and starting and ending at the Lake Lincoln Beach parking lot.

Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female finishers for adults and kids under 16. Random door prizes will also be awarded during the event, including Indiana State Park annual passes, gift cards, gift certificates, and more.

Registration fees are $20 per person when registering on or before April 30th and $30 from May 1st until the race day. The registration fee does not include the $7 in-state or $9 out-of-state per car gate fee to enter Lincoln State Park.

All proceeds will benefit Friends of Lincoln State Park to support special projects and events at Lincoln State Park.

Event participants will receive an event t-shirt while supplies last, with priority given to early registrants entering on or before April 30th.

Interested walkers and runners can find more details, download registration forms, or register online at lspfriends.com/index.php/5k-info/.

Registration forms are also available at the Lincoln State Park office. Completed registration forms can also be sent with a check or money order made payable to Friends of Lincoln State Park, PO Box 601, Chrisney, Indiana, 47611.

The Lincoln State Park is located 5 miles west of Santa Claus, Indiana, on State Road 162 in Lincoln City across the highway from Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial.