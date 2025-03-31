Special Olympics Indiana has announced that their Adult State Basketball Tournaments are set for 9 AM to 5 PM on Saturday, April 5th, 2025, and Sunday, April 6th, 2025, at the Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield.

More than 1,000 Special Olympics athletes, Unified partners, and coaches from across the state are coming to the event.

The competition takes place throughout both days with brackets for men’s, women’s, coed and Unified teams. Unified sports include athletes with and without intellectual disabilities playing together.

During Sunday’s Opening Ceremony starting at noon, Special Olympics will announce and introduce the Team Indiana members for men’s golf, cornhole, flag football, and basketball. These groups will compete at the 2026 USA Games in Minneapolis.