Jasper Engines & Transmissions has announced multiple changes in production leadership, taking effect at the end of March.

Sara Schmidt has been named the Director of Driveline Manufacturing. Sara began her career at JASPER in 2005 in People Services. She moved into Driveline Manufacturing and worked in the Crawford County Transmission Division. She also served as Division Manager for both Willow Springs Transmission and Power Drive Transmission. For the past six years, Sara has served as Manager of their Production Control Group, where she has driven significant improvements in their buying and scheduling functions in support of manufacturing operations.

Jason Green was named Production Control Manager. Jason has been with JASPER since 2022 as Director of Carrier Logistics for Jasper Holdings, Inc. Since July of 2024, he has worked in the Headquarters Gas Division in Production Control as a buyer and scheduler. Jason is working directly with Sara Schmidt as the leadership of the Production Control Department is transitioned.

Finally, John Schroeder was named Executive Vice President of Manufacturing. John joined JASPER in 2000 as a member of the People Services team. He moved into manufacturing as Division Manager of Crawford County Transmission and spent time in the Jasper Production Systems (JPS) Group. He became Vice President of Driveline Manufacturing in 2017. In his new role, John will work directly with the Gas, Diesel, and Driveline groups to continue improving manufacturing operations and building leadership team members for the company’s future.