The Friends of the Ferdinand Library will have book sales during the Ferdinand Town Wide Yard Sale on Friday, April 4th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, and Saturday, April 5th, from 10 AM to 12 PM.

The sale can be entered through the library’s main floor or the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

The sales will have several feature areas that should appeal to readers of all ages.

There will be plenty of spring reads, with gardening and landscaping books, spiritual books, children’s easter books for the Easter season, and books on climate change, global warming, and deforestation for Earth Day.

Books by various humor writers such as Dave Berry, Tim Allen, Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy, George Carlin, and David Sedaris, among others, can be found on a table.

Since the Friends continue to receive generous donations of Young Adult books, there is a newly-refreshed table with a variety of genres for teens. Vampire Diary books by LJ Smith, Gossip Girl books by Cecily Avon Ziegesar, Hardy Boys books by Franklin Dixon, plus graphic novels by a variety of authors and other books by YA authors are to be found on this table.

The Feature Table has been replenished with new selections, most of which are nonfiction. Books on yoga, quilting, poetry, memoirs, history, and cookbooks can be found, along with multitudes of reads in the history, biographies, religious, home improvements, crafting, cookbooks, collectibles, poetry, animals, sports, and more categories.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks, $.50 for softbacks, children’s books, puzzles, and games are variously priced, with a special sale on puzzles, and books on the Collectibles Table are priced based on their value. At this time, they can only accept cash or checks for purchases. Money from the friends sales go towards library programming and materials.

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are always welcoming donations of gently used books, DVDs, and puzzles. A bin is located at the back of the library near the basement door. The Friends cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. They would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, or stained books in donations.

Keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library on their Facebook page. Consider becoming a Friend for just $10 per year. Membership pamphlets can be found at the library’s main desk and at the sale.