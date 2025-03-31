Julia Caldwell, MD has joined Memorial Hospital’s medical staff to provide pain management services through a new clinic located in the Medical Arts Building in Jasper, Indiana. Dr. Caldwell offers minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic services to help patients restore function, relieve pain and renew hope. Her goal is to break the cycle of pain, inactivity and depression related to acute, chronic, and cancer pain.

Dr. Caldwell received her medical degree from University of Cincinnati and completed an anesthesiology residency at University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor. She completed a pain Fellowship at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Austin. She is board certified in anesthesiology, pain, lifestyle medicine and medical quality. Dr. Caldwell most recently served as medical director for Vitality Pain Centers, which has multiple clinics serving Bowling Green and Elizabethtown in Kentucky and Evansville in Indiana.

For more information on services available or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Caldwell, please call 812-996-6651. The new pain center is located in located in Suite 102 of the Medical Arts Building, 721 W. 13th Street, Jasper.