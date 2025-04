Savannah Drive will be restricted to one lane on April 1 and April 2 for road paving, according to the Huntingburg Street Department. Work is scheduled to take place from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible to avoid delays.

For more information, contact Jason Stamm, Street Superintendent, at (812) 683-4122 or via email at jstamm@huntingburg-in.gov.