In a significant development for healthcare education in southern Indiana, Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) has established its first-ever Youth Apprenticeship Program in partnership with Perry Central Community School Corporation and the Southern Indiana Education Center.

The program officially launched with a signing ceremony hosted by Perry Central, marking a historic collaboration between the educational institutions and the local healthcare provider. Two students, Jaidyn Hinton and Jaya Smith, were selected for the inaugural apprenticeship cohort following a rigorous application and interview process.

Both Hinton and Smith have already achieved professional healthcare certifications, qualifying as either Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) or Certified Medical Administrative Assistants (CMMAs). The students will begin their employment at PCMH this summer, gaining valuable hands-on experience in the healthcare field while still completing their high school education.

Hospital administrators expressed pride in the selected students and enthusiasm about the program’s potential to create career pathways for young professionals interested in healthcare careers. The initiative represents an innovative approach to addressing healthcare workforce needs while providing meaningful professional development opportunities for local students.

The apprenticeship program aims to create a pipeline of skilled healthcare workers within the community while giving students practical experience that complements their classroom education.

For additional information about the program and to view more photos from the signing ceremony, residents are encouraged to visit Perry County Memorial Hospital’s social media pages.