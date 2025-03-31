Planned Parenthood has expanded its healthcare services in Indiana with a new virtual health center, addressing critical healthcare gaps as the state faces significant OB-GYN shortages. This telehealth initiative aims to increase appointment availability for Indiana residents who struggle to access reproductive and sexual healthcare.

The virtual platform offers several essential services, including consultations for birth control options, emergency contraception, pregnancy planning resources, STI testing and treatment, and gender-affirming care. Due to Indiana’s comprehensive abortion restrictions, abortion services are not available through the telehealth program, though Planned Parenthood does provide information about out-of-state options on its resource page.

Indiana’s healthcare landscape reveals concerning statistics about reproductive health access. According to research from Power to Decide, over 428,000 women of reproductive age in Indiana live in areas lacking adequate birth control access. The situation is particularly dire in 37 Indiana counties that have no inpatient delivery services available for expectant mothers.

Healthcare experts express concern that these shortages may worsen if medical professionals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology increasingly choose to complete their residencies in states with fewer abortion restrictions.

Indiana residents seeking to utilize Planned Parenthood’s virtual services can schedule appointments through the organization’s website. The platform is designed to be accessible, with options for reduced-cost or free services based on individual circumstances and financial need.

This telehealth expansion represents a significant development in addressing Indiana’s growing reproductive healthcare challenges, particularly for residents in underserved communities.