Purdue Extension Dubois County is holding a Tree Giveaway on Friday, April 11, at Market Street Park in Huntingburg from 4:30 to 6:00 PM, or while supplies last.

As part of its commitment to conservation and sustainable local food sources, the organization will distribute native fruit-bearing trees to the community. Each individual may receive up to six trees, with supplies available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Community members are encouraged to participate in this effort to promote environmental stewardship and local food production.

By Joey Rehl

