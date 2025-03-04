Latest News

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam welcomes Lauren Fenneman, Exension Educator for 4-H Youth Development with Purdue Extension Dubois County, to discuss 4-H Enrollment details, why kids should register early to not miss out on the various fun programs planned, the 4-H club experiences, the upcoming 4-H Camp and dates for the 2025 Dubois County 4-H Fair, and upcoming community events like the Tree Giveaway and Boiler Bash.

You can find more information on anything that was discussed by visiting their website: https://extension.purdue.edu/county/dubois/

https://youtu.be/tUY7dG1DbQo

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

