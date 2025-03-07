A single-vehicle accident involving multiple horses occurred in Huntingburg early Thursday morning, resulting in the deaths of two horses and vehicle damage.

Huntingburg Police responded to a collision on West 6th Street near the 400 W intersection at 3:43 a.m. on March 6, 2025, just minutes after receiving the dispatch call. Upon arrival, officers found one small horse dead at the scene and a larger horse severely injured. The larger horse’s extensive injuries required it to be euthanized.

The driver of the green pickup truck involved in the collision sustained minor injuries, including pain in his hands, shoulders, and face, as well as small cuts on his hands from the shattered windshield. The driver declined emergency medical services.

Authorities closed West 6th Street from 400 W to Veterans Parkway following the accident. Dubois County Sheriff’s deputies assisted with road closure and helped search for additional horses after another motorist reported seeing a herd running loose west of the crash site. While only one additional horse was initially found, four more were located near the intersection of West 6th Street and 400 W approximately two hours after the incident concluded.

The horses’ owner was notified of the situation. Sternbergs towed the damaged pickup truck, and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) removed the deceased animals. Huntingburg Fire Department cleared debris from the roadway.