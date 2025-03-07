The Birdseye Town Board met Thursday evening with a small agenda for this time of year, addressing infrastructure improvements, grant funding, and an upcoming leadership change.

One of the key topics was water system maintenance, as Indiana Rural Alliance identified between seven and ten leaks throughout town. Plans are in place to repair these issues soon. A significant leak east of the One Stop was also discovered, requiring the relocation and repair of the water line in that area.

In positive financial news, the town was awarded a Community Crossings Matching Grant (CCMG) totaling $93,907.50. These funds will support local paving projects and improve road conditions for residents.

The meeting also included a significant personnel update: Birdseye Town Clerk-Treasurer Brittany Smith Schepers submitted her resignation, effective December 31, 2025. Her departure will mark the end of her tenure in the role, and further discussions regarding the transition are likely to take place in the coming months.

The Birdseye Town Board meets on the first Thursday of every month at the Town Hall Building at 6:30 PM.