Parents Supporting Education is pleased to present the Free Parent Workshop: “Learn the 5 Core Healthy Screen Habits” on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at Jasper Middle School. This informative workshop is free and open to parents, caregivers, educators, and community members. It aims to provide practical tools to address some of today’s most pressing screen-use challenges.

Healthy Screen Habits is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering families to develop healthy screen-use habits while ensuring that technology remains a tool—not a replacement—for human connection. The organization raises awareness, provides actionable tools, and encourages families to take charge of their technology use. By fostering mindful screen habits, they help tweens, teens, families, and students make informed decisions about how technology fits into their daily lives.

In addition to the workshop, local community organizations will be present, offering information on screen-free and healthy lifestyle activities. Attendees can also enjoy door prizes, giveaways, and more.

For more information, visit www.parentssupportingeducation.org or email parentssejasper@gmail.com.