Randy Dorsam, age 65, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 11:39 a.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at Serenity Springs Senior Living at Northwood in Jasper, Indiana.

He was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 25, 1960, to Gerald and Marilyn (Bredhold) Dorsam. He married Kathy Gaesser on May 2, 1992, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Ferdinand, Indiana.

He was a 1979 graduate of Jasper High School.

He worked at Best Chairs.

Randy was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He loved watching sports and being an assistant coach for his children’s sports teams and attending their events. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include, his wife, Kathy Dorsam, Jasper, IN, one daughter, Madison (Kyle) Nordhoff, Jasper, IN, one son, Tyler Dorsam, Jasper, IN, his father, Gerald “Jerry” Dorsam, Jasper, IN, two sisters, Janet (Randy) Pate, Dubois, IN, Kelly (Joe) King, Celestine, IN, three brothers, Kevin Dorsam and companion, Vicki Veatch, Ferdinand, IN, Mike (Audra) Dorsam, Jasper, IN, Kurt (Kim) Dorsam, Jasper, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death is his mother, Marilyn Dorsam.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Randy Dorsam will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

