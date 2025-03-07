A people’s town hall called “Messmer’s Missing, But We’re Here” is to be held in Evansville on Saturday, March 22nd, 2025, by constituents of Indiana’s 8th congressional district.

This event is being held by the general public in response to local constituents feeling their concerns are being ignored and Indiana 8th District Congressional Representative Mark Messmer forgoing holding an official town hall at this time.

The town hall will take place from 1 to 3 PM at 20 NW Third Street, outside the 5/3 Bank Building where Representative Messmer’s office is located.

Attendees are recommended to make a sign with their message for Representative Messmer or to bring comments that will be delivered to his office.

For more information about the event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/messmers-missing-but-were-here/1941224229979929/.