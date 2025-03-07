Daviess Community Hospital CORE Center physical therapist, Jamal Wittmer, has recently earned Level-2 dry needling certification; further enhancing his ability to help patients relieve muscle pain and improve mobility.

Dry needling is a specialized technique used by trained physical therapists to target myofascial trigger points, commonly known as muscle knots. This therapy is highly effective for treating chronic pain, tension headaches, sports injuries, and post-surgical rehabilitation by reducing muscle tightness and improving movement.

Wittmer, a native of Montgomery and Barr-Reeve High School graduate, has been a physical therapist at CORE Center since 2021. He earned his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Western Kentucky University in 2020 and has been practicing dry needling for more than two years, achieving Level-1 certification in June 2022 before recently completing Level-2 certification.

Dry needling is available at the CORE Center in Washington, providing care for patients throughout Daviess County and surrounding areas. It is an effective treatment for:

Neck and back pain

Tension headaches and migraines

Joint pain and stiffness

Sciatica and nerve-related pain

Sports injuries and overuse conditions

Post-surgical rehabilitation

Fibromyalgia and chronic pain syndromes

To learn more about dry needling at the CORE Center, visit dchosp.org, or call (812) 254-8889 to schedule an appointment.