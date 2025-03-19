The Being for Others (BFO) Health and Wellness Foundation hosted an open house on Wednesday, welcoming community members from across its eight-county service area. The event offered attendees a chance to learn more about the Foundation’s mission, grantmaking process, and vision for improving health and wellness in Southern Indiana.

During the event, BFO leaders highlighted the organization’s commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance well-being across Dubois, Martin, Daviess, Orange, Pike, Crawford, Spencer, and Perry counties. Board Chair Tonya Heim shared insights into the Foundation’s history and purpose, while President Christian Blome outlined the grant process, emphasizing how nonprofit organizations can apply for funding to support impactful programs.

The Foundation’s current grant cycle is now open, with applications due by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for funding can visit www.beingforothers.org/grants for more information and application details.

The open house also provided an opportunity for community members to network, tour the BFO headquarters, and meet key team members, including newly hired Director of Operations, Mary Champion. Guests enjoyed a welcoming atmosphere and a grazing table provided by Café Piña.

BFO remains focused on empowering local organizations and fostering positive change throughout the region. More photos from Wednesday’s event can be viewed on the 18 WJTS Facebook page.