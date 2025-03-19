The new Jasper Police Chief, Chad Dick, opened the meeting at the Jasper City Council this evening, providing a department presentation on the city police’s yearly performance for 2024. Representatives Laurie Klem of Indiana Furniture Industries and Ruger Kersteins of Park Place I, II, and III were in attendance to report their tax abatement compliance with the City.

Resolution 2025-1 was re-introduced to the Council, which is a resolution opposing Indiana Senate Bills 1, 8, 9, and 443, due to their potential to undermine local government funding, restrict fiscal flexibility, and negatively impact essential public services. After much discussion among the council members, Resolution 2025-1 was withdrawn, with no council votes to back it.

The City approved the first vote of two for an Ordinance that would allow the City of Jasper to issue bonds in a maximum amount of $2,360,000 for a Residential Housing Infrastructure Loan on behalf of Kerstiens Development Inc. for the future of the Northridge Subdivision.

The approval for adjusting seasonal swim lesson fees to $45 per session (at 10-days per session) for both residents and non-residents was passed.

And Jasper Clerk-Treasurer Kiersten Knies provided a report on the City’s Redevelopment Commission 2024 activities to the City Council.