The Tell City Police Department recently completed specialized training in basic life support skills, conducted by experts from Air Evac LifeTeam.

The comprehensive training program focused on essential emergency response techniques, including early cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the proper application of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for both adults and infants. Officers also received instruction on managing choking emergencies across different age groups.

According to department officials, Tell City police officers are equipped with various life-saving devices in their vehicles, including AEDs, LifeVacs, tourniquets, and Narcan. These tools allow officers to provide critical emergency care until advanced medical personnel arrive on scene.

The training session was led by Air Evac team members Debra Shadwick, Brandon Clay, and Brandon Berger, whose expertise was acknowledged by the department.

This initiative reflects ongoing efforts to enhance emergency response capabilities within local law enforcement agencies, particularly in situations where officers are often first to arrive at medical emergencies.