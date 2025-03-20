The Boonville Police Department is currently investigating a property damage incident while simultaneously warning residents of a new utility payment scam circulating in the community.

According to police, a property damage incident occurred at City Lake on March 11, 2025, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Surveillance footage captured what appears to be a dark-colored Jeep with a spare tire mounted on the rear driving through a fence before circling back to Moore Street and heading westbound. Authorities noted that there was a witness vehicle in the area that observed the incident.

The police department is requesting that anyone with information or video footage from the Parkview and Ohaver area on the date of the incident contact them at 812-897-6550.

In an unrelated matter, the department is also alerting the public about a new scam targeting residents and businesses. Scammers are reportedly calling citizens while impersonating representatives from CenterPoint Energy, the natural gas and electric utility provider serving the Boonville area. The callers provide victims with a barcode and instruct them to visit Walmart to make their utility payments.

The Boonville Police Department urges residents to be cautious and to verify any unusual payment requests directly with CenterPoint Energy before taking action. Legitimate utility companies typically offer multiple secure payment options and do not generally request payments through retail store barcodes.

CenterPoint Energy customers with concerns about their accounts can contact the company’s customer service at 800-227-1376 for electric service inquiries or 800-227-1376 for natural gas service concerns.

Residents can view the surveillance footage of the property damage incident on the Boonville Police Department’s official Facebook page for additional details that might help identify the vehicle or driver involved.