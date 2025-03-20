Patricia A. Bruner, age 81 of Mt. Washington, KY, passed away at 9:26 p.m. on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 in Mt. Washington, KY

Patricia was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on August 23, 1943 to Bernard and Anne Jane (Lannon) Leech. She married Paul Bruner on June 26, 1982. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2010.

She retired from Colgate-Palmolive in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

She enjoyed gardening, water skiing, snow skiing, scuba diving, zip lining, parasailing, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two daughters: Sheryl Hudson (Jerry), Jasper, and Debra Miller (Robert), Shepherdsville, KY, one son, Joe Fromme (Ruby), Jasper, four grandchildren: Joey Meyer, Scott Boeglin, Haley Sorrells, and Zach Hudson, and one great granddaughter, Emma Meyer.

Preceding her in death beside her husband was one sister, Sharon McCaul, and two brothers: David Leech and Ronald Leech.

Funeral Services for Patrica A. Bruner will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 23, 2025 at the Becher-Kluesner Northside Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with interment at a later date in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum. Fr. Don Ackerman will officiate.