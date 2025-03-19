Dove Recovery House for Women, Indiana’s largest free residential treatment and recovery program for women, has launched the Heart Work Book Club as part of its 25th-anniversary celebration. Sponsored by Merchants Bank of Indiana, the initiative aims to foster a deeper understanding of substance use disorder (SUD) through storytelling and shared experiences. The book club will feature five titles throughout the year, offering perspectives on SUD, including personal experiences, its effects on loved ones, and clinical insights.

The Heart Work Book Club coincides with Dove House’s ongoing 8,000-square-foot expansion at its Indianapolis facility, which will add 15 beds to the existing 40-bed capacity. In addition to its Indianapolis location, Dove House operates a 15-bed facility in Jasper, and a third facility is set to break ground this year in Bartholomew County. The organization continues to set the standard for free, women-focused recovery programs in Indiana by offering comprehensive treatment, housing, and support services for an average stay of 7.5 months.

The book club is open to Dove House residents, alums, staff, and the broader community, providing a platform for meaningful discussions about SUD. Conversations will be held online through Dove House’s public Heart Work Book Club Facebook Group and Slack Channel, where weekly discussion questions will be posted to encourage engagement.

Community organizations in Central Indiana and Dubois County can also participate by hosting up to four facilitated book discussions per selection, led by Dove House representatives. Additionally, Dove House is offering community lunch and learn sessions to help workplaces and groups bring these conversations into their environments.

The first book selection, The Many Lives of Mama Love: A Memoir of Lying, Stealing, Writing, and Healing by Lara Love Hardin, was introduced in March. This memoir follows Hardin’s unexpected journey from an upper-middle-class mother battling opioid addiction, to serving time in jail, where she became a leader among incarcerated women, and eventually rebuilding her life as a successful ghostwriter.

New book selections will be introduced in March, May, July, October, and November. To learn more about participating in the Heart Work Book Club or scheduling a Community Lunch and Learn, visit doverecoveryhouse.org/bookclub.