The Dubois County Democratic Party will host its first public meeting since its recent reorganization on Tuesday, March 25, at 6 p.m. EST. The meeting will take place at St. Benedict’s Brew Works, located at 126 Jackson St. in Jasper.

Attendees will discuss ways to strengthen the local party and engage in conversations about legislative matters, including Property Tax Bill SB1 and its House Bill counterparts.

Guest speaker Kenneth “Speedy” LeFevre from the Dubois County Veteran Service Office (VSO) will lead a discussion on veteran service accessibility, available resources, and efforts to provide tailored, community-based support for veterans.

The event is open to party members and community members interested in local initiatives.