The Town of Shoals has secured a grant from Regional Opportunities Initiatives (ROI) to expand affordable internet access for underserved residents, particularly students and seniors facing financial barriers to home internet service.

ROI focuses on economic and community development across the 11 counties of the Indiana Uplands region, supporting initiatives that enhance workforce opportunities, regional growth, and technological access.

A team of graduate students from Indiana University, working through the nonprofit Hoosier Community Network (HCN), is collaborating with the town to implement the project. Their work includes mapping internet coverage, identifying optimal locations for connectivity, and designing safeguards to prevent unauthorized use. The first installation is set for Bo-Mac’s, with additional sites planned throughout Shoals, including both sides of the East Fork of the White River.

Local officials describe the initiative as a groundbreaking step for a town of Shoals’ size, with hopes it will serve as a model for other rural communities across Indiana.