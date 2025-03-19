The Tell City Police Department has honored Reserve Officer Tim Bowles as the 2024 Reserve Officer of the Year, marking his second consecutive recognition for outstanding volunteer service.

In 2024, Officer Bowles dedicated over 376 hours to the community, consistently assisting the department with integrity and compassion.

The Tell City Police Department’s Reserve Division comprises community volunteers who perform law enforcement duties. These reserve officers meet training standards equivalent to regular officers and are sworn to enforce state statutes and local ordinances, providing a law enforcement presence at public events.

Officer Bowles’ continued commitment exemplifies the dedication of Tell City’s reserve officers, who play a vital role in maintaining public safety and community trust.