Donald (Don) Ray Pancake peacefully went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ and his loved ones who passed before him on March 13th, 2025 at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, Indiana surrounded by his loving family. Don was a loving, devoted, and cherished husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa, great- great grandpa, brother, uncle and good friend to many. Don was born on August 15th, 1944, to Charles Frank Pancake and Ruth Evelyn (Couts) Pancake -Tincher in Oakland City, Indiana .

Don married Barbara Lynn Jones on October 4th, 1964 and raised their family in Pike County. Don and Barbara were married 60 years 4 months and 3 days until Barbara’s passing on February 7, 2025. They were never apart in all those 60 years. Don and Barbara have two sons, Donald L. Pancake and Frank E. Pancake.

Donald graduated from Spurgeon High School in 1962 and was a great mechanic who loved working and tinkering with cars. He worked various jobs including Novelty Factory in Huntingburg, Prestolite battery factory in Vincennes, Hi-Plex in Huntingburg, the Ford Garage in Winslow, Old Ben Coal Company mine #2 as a heavy diesel mechanic for over 30 years in Pike County and the Pike Co. Highway Garage as a mechanic for 17 years where he finally retired at age 77 to care for Barbara. Don continued to hold his HAZMAT CDL license current until his passing.

Don enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, and camping and traveling with his family, they experienced many adventures together. Don and Barbara also enjoyed Square dancing in their younger years.

Don had a passion for old tractors and enjoyed working on them and going to tractor shows with his wife and family. It would brighten his day to teach his sons about the tractors or how to fix anything in general, but especially cars. Don could also be found watching Nascar and drag races, riding motorcycles, listening to classic country music, and watching old westerns, especially those with John Wayne or Clint Eastwood. Don was a great man who could repair or build just about anything and would help anyone in need if he could.

Don is survived by his two sons and their wives Donald L. (Judy) Pancake and Frank E. (Pam)Pancake. Grandchildren: Jacob (Meredith) Pancake, Logan (Ellen) Pancake, Alexandrea (Will) McCormick, Draven (Haley Biggs) Pancake, Maverick Pancake, Cody (Mackenzie) Jines, Skylar Willis, Noah Willis, Jacob (Joy) Smith, Melissa (Anthony) Roberts. Great grandchildren: Gavin, Elysia, Layne,Saorise Pancake, Lily McCormick, Carter and Austyn Jines, Kaylee (Jordan) Watson,Tyler (Nicole) and Cassandra Kitterman. Hadley, Harper, and Finn Roberts. Great-great grandchild: Royse Watson. Brother Gary (Cindy) Pancake, sisters Marlene Erwin, Karen (Dave) Elgin and many Nieces and Nephews and extended family and friends.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Frank Pancake and Ruth Evelyn (Couts) Pancake -Tincher and his stepfather Harlen Tincher, older brother Paul Gene Pancake, his Grandson and daughter-in-law, Cody and Shona Pancake and his best friend since high school and brother in-law John Erwin. Don will be greatly missed and forever loved and remembered by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, patient care techs and other staff at Deaconess Gateway Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital. The staff and NP Joseph Martin at Petersburg Medical clinic, Pike County EMS and Harris Funeral home in Petersburg. Thank you all for your help and for taking great care of Don.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, March 23, at 2 pm est at Harris Funeral home with burial at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery with Rev. Gary Pancake officiating. Visitation will be 3pm to 8pm Saturday, March 22 and Sunday 11am until time of service at the funeral home.

O.D. Harris Funeral Home of Petersburg is entrusted with care.