As spring break activities wind down in Orange County, the Paoli Police Department has introduced its newest School Resource Officer (SRO) at Throop Elementary School. Officer Curtis Garrison, a Marine Corps veteran with extensive military experience, has taken on the role of protecting and mentoring students.

Born in Anderson, Indiana, Garrison graduated from Highland High School in 2006 before embarking on a military career that spanned more than a decade. He served on active duty with the United States Marine Corps until 2019, later continuing his service with the Marine Corps Reserve until 2023. Maintaining his commitment to service, Garrison is currently active in the Indiana National Guard.

The officer’s educational background includes two degrees: a Bachelor’s in Business Administration and an Associate’s in Firearms Technology. This specialized training in firearms technology brings unique expertise to his role in school safety and security.

Officer Garrison relocated to Orange County with his family in January 2022. He and his wife, along with their three children, have embraced life in the community and participated in various local events since their arrival. The family’s integration into Orange County preceded Garrison’s career move to law enforcement when he joined the Paoli Police Department in January 2023.

According to the department’s announcement, Garrison’s first year on the force has been eventful. He is expected to return to his duties at Throop Elementary following spring break, where he looks forward to reconnecting with students and hearing about their vacation activities.

The Paoli Police Department expressed enthusiasm about having Officer Garrison serve as the SRO for Throop Elementary, highlighting the positive impact his presence has already made on the younger students at the school.