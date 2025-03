The Knights of Columbus Council #15777 is set to host a community fish fry on Friday, March 21, 2025, at the Divine Mercy Parish Center, located at 4444 Ohio Street in St. Anthony.

The event will begin at 4:00 p.m. and continue until all meals are sold out. Attendees can enjoy a meal featuring fish on a bun, hashbrown casserole, slaw, dessert, and a choice of lemonade or water for $13.00. Both dine-in and carry-out options will be available.