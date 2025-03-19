From L to R: Daviess Community Hospital Chief Operating Officer David Graber, PT, MPT, ATC; new DCH officer Jordan Andry; DCH Chief of Police Caleb Lankford; and DCH Police Captain Jacob Sims.

Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) proudly welcomed Jordan Andry as its newest police officer during a swearing-in ceremony held Tuesday. Chief Operating Officer David Graber, PT, MPT, ATC, conducted the ceremony at the hospital, officially adding Andry to the DCH Police Department as a part-time officer.

Andry, a Washington native, brings extensive law enforcement and military experience to his new role. He currently serves full-time with the Washington City Police Department and previously dedicated 10 years to active-duty service in the U.S. Army before transitioning into law enforcement.

“We are excited to have Officer Andry join our department at DCH,” said Caleb Lankford, DCH Chief of Police. “His military background, coupled with his experience in law enforcement, makes him a great addition to our team. His leadership and dedication to public safety will further strengthen our commitment to maintaining a secure environment for our patients, staff, and visitors.”

The addition of Officer Andry reinforces DCH’s ongoing efforts to enhance safety across all hospital facilities. Please join us in welcoming him to the DCH Police Department.

For more information, contact Daviess Community Hospital at (812) 254-2760 or visit dchosp.org.