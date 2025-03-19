The Indiana Natural Resources Commission (NRC) has finalized rules allowing regulated bobcat trapping in 40 southern Indiana counties. The inaugural season will begin on November 8, 2025, and run through January 31, 2026.

Under the new regulations, licensed trappers can harvest one bobcat per season, with a total statewide cap of 250. Trapping methods include cage traps, legal foothold traps, and specific snares. Additionally, legally obtained bobcats and their parts can be sold, and permits will be required to possess deceased bobcats.

The decision follows research by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Purdue University, showing significant population growth of bobcats in recent decades. State officials assert the designated counties can support regulated trapping while maintaining ecological balance.