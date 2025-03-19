On Tuesday, Representative Mark Messmer (R-IN) announced the groundbreaking of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ new Indiana Payload Integration Facility (IPIF) in Crane, Indiana, located in Martin County. The $50 million state-of-the-art complex will support hypersonic vehicle and payload activities, including the Multi-Service Advanced Capabilities Hypersonic Testbed (MACH-TB) program.

The facility is expected to create more than 100 high-paying jobs, with average annual salaries exceeding $80,000. It will feature full-scale environmental testing capabilities and is anticipated to be fully operational by the end of 2026.

Crane, home to the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division (NSWC Crane), plays a vital role in military technology development and support. The addition of Kratos’ facility marks a significant investment in the region’s defense industry and economic growth.

Representative Messmer, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, emphasized that Kratos’ investment aligns with national security goals while bringing high-quality jobs to the community.

