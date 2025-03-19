Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has appointed Dianna Land as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Land, who has been with the bank since 2003, has held various leadership roles in operations, information technology, human resources, and marketing.

A 1995 graduate of Springs Valley High School, Land holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources Management from Harrison College and a Master’s in Marketing from Southern New Hampshire University. She has earned multiple professional certifications, including a Senior Human Resources Certification from the HR Certification Institute and a SHRM-SCP Certification from the Society for Human Resources Management. Her education also includes completion of the Human Resources Management Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin, the American Bankers School of Marketing, and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking, where she received a Wharton Leadership Certificate. Most recently, she completed the Information Technology School at the Graduate School of Banking in 2024.

Land and her husband, Chris, have three children and six grandchildren. She enjoys traveling, hunting, fishing, boating, camping, motorcycling, and spending time with her family.

In her new role, Land will continue to focus on operational excellence, customer experience enhancements, and the overall growth of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company. She can be reached at 812-634-4963 or dbland@svbt.bank.