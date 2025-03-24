The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is set to host a Business Planning 101 webinar on Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025, at 6 PM EST.

This evening webinar will feature Certified Business and Executive Coach, Brent Rasche, speaking on topics including clarifying your starting point, determining your true goals, making a plan, and managing your time.

Registration is required and can be made by visiting https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_imlHc9LQR8GeZZ7dn7JHvQ#/registration.

For more information on this event, contact Brent Rasche by email at brasche@focalpointcoaching.com, or by phone at 812-403-3198.