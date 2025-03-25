Latest News

A routine traffic stop in Crawford County led to the arrest of a Milltown woman on multiple drug-related charges.

On March 23, 2025, Crawford County deputies pulled over a vehicle on I-64 for speeding and failing to signal a lane change. During the stop, deputies observed signs of possible drug activity, prompting a search after K9 Remi alerted to narcotics.

The search uncovered illegal substances, resulting in the arrest of 27-year-old Grace Stutzman of Milltown. She faces multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, and a controlled substance, as well as maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

