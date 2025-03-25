Latest News

On March 24, 2025, at 5:14 p.m., Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Road 64 and State Road 65.  Upon arrival, Deputy Wes Baumgart conducted an investigation, and it was revealed that a Silver Chevy Truck had rear-ended a Gray Kia Sorento. During a roadside investigation, it was discovered that one of the drivers 19 19-year-old old Joey Ellison of Huntingburg, had a suspended operator’s license through the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.  Once the investigation was completed, Mr. Ellison was taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail, where he was charged with Driving While Suspended/Prior.

By Joey Rehl

